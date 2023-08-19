 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT TO 9 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot and
humid conditions with heat index values of at least 110 to 115
possible, with the hottest conditions on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM CDT to 9 PM CDT
Tuesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning
through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Two people seriously injured in motorcycle-car crash in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
Motorcycle-Crash Generic

ROCKFORD — Blackhawk Fire Protection District responded to a motorcycle and car crash at Montague Rd and Meridian Rd. just before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. 

Upon arrival crews found a motorcycle down with 2 people seriously injured.

Additional help was requested from Win-Bur-Sew Fire Protection District, Mercy Health, and Northwest Rescue Ambulance.

Both people on the motorcycle were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. 

The SUV involved in the accident had a total of seven passengers, all were checked on scene and released with no injuries. 

The cause of the accident is still actively under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.

Blackhawk/New Milford Fire Protection District says this is the second serious accident at this intersection in one week. 

They are urging drivers to remain aware and exercise extreme caution at all intersections.

