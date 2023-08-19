Two people seriously injured in motorcycle-car crash in Rockford

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot and humid conditions with heat index values of at least 110 to 115 possible, with the hottest conditions on Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM CDT to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&