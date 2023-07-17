Two people injured in Rockford after shots fired at a car causes driver to lose control

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two people were injured after gunfire caused a driver to lose control of a car and hit a pole.

On Saturday, July 15 around 2:20 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to calls for a shooting victim and car crash.

Once officers arrived to the 2900 block of Kishwaukee, they were told that the car with three occupants was driving northbound on Kishwaukee when two men started to shoot towards the car.

The driver lost control of the car and hit a utility pole.

The backseat passenger, a juvenile female, was shot in the arm and taken to a local hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injury.

The 18-year old male driver had to be extricated from the car and suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The third passenger in the front seat ran away from the scene and has not been located.