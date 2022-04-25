 Skip to main content
Two people hurt in Boone County rollover crash

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — Two people are in the hospital after a car rollover in rural Boone County.

Boone County Fire Protection District #2 posted about the crash on its Facebook page around 7:30 Sunday evening on Russellville Road north of Marengo Road along with several pictures from the scene.

Officials said two people were trapped in the car after it rolled over.

The two people in the car were freed from the car and taken to the hospitals.

Details are limited at this time as to what caused the crash and the identity of the crash victims. 

