Two people die in DeKalb crash

Crash

DEKALB — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department says two people are dead after a crash on Monday morning.

The accident report says a car went into the intersection of State Route 64 and East County Line Road before it was safe. The car was hit by a flatbed truck, sending both vehicles into a nearby ditch.

The driver and passenger in the first car were pronounced dead at the scene, though their identities are being withheld until their families are notified. The trick driver was treated and released on scene.

