Two people dead in rural Capron after their car went off the road, hit a tree

CAPRON (WREX) — A man and a woman have been pronounced dead on Monday after their car went off the road and hit a tree in rural Capron.
On Monday, January 16 around 6:30 p.m., Boone County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call of a single car accident in the 14000 block of Russellville Road in rural Capron.
Initial investigations found that a car was traveling north on Russellville Road, north of Edson Road, left the road and hit a tree.
North Boone Fire District #3 responded to the scene.
Both the man and woman who were passengers in the car were pronounced dead at the accident by the Boone County Coroner.
The Boone County Sheriff is still investigating the cause of the accident.
The identities of the deceased are not being released at this time.