Two people charged in Rockford after two guns found, one defaced

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two people were charged after loaded handguns were found in a car, one with a defaced serial number.
On Sunday, July 30 around 5:00 a.m., Rockford Police responded to reports of armed subjects in the 800 block of Hoban Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a possible suspect car leave the area.
The car has six people inside.
During the investigation, two loaded handguns were found, one of which had a defaced serial number.
Two people were charged.
- Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Breasia Franklin, 21, Rockford
Obstructing Identification