Two people charged in Rockford after two guns found, one defaced

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two people were charged after loaded handguns were found in a car, one with a defaced serial number.

On Sunday, July 30 around 5:00 a.m., Rockford Police responded to reports of armed subjects in the 800 block of Hoban Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a possible suspect car leave the area.

The car has six people inside.

During the investigation, two loaded handguns were found, one of which had a defaced serial number. 

Two people were charged.

  • Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford
    Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

  • Breasia Franklin, 21, Rockford
    Obstructing Identification

