Two pedestrians hit by a car in Rockford Wednesday evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are asking the public to avoid a busy intersection Wednesday evening after two pedestrians were hit by a car.
Rockford Police tweeted just before 6:30 p.m. that Morgan St. at S. Winnebago St. is "temporarily closed" after two pedestrians were hit by a car.
Police say both victims were taken to local hospitals. No information about their condition was immediately available.
The driver, authorities say, did stay at the scene of the crash.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Morgan St. at Winnebago temporarily closed due to two pedestrians struck by a car. Both were transported to local hospitals and the driver did remain at the scene. Plz avoid the area.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 17, 2022
Rockford Police ask the public to avoid the area as the investigation and cleanup continues.