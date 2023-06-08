Two new Latin board members join RAAC ahead of new diverse cultural plan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Area Arts Council (RAAC) has put together a new cultural plan, and is bringing diverse board members onto the team, to bridge the gap between underrepresented groups, art, and the community. The cultural plan will act as a one-stop hub for all things art.
"You can find what you need here, whether it's a guitar instructor, or a band for the wedding that you're planning," the Executive Director for RAAC, Mary McNamara Bernsten said.
"We would be a center for people to come to and it would be community-driven."
With the cultural plan being a first of its kind, the city is working alongside a group out of New York to bring change, and the proper resources into the city. One of those resources includes diverse board member representation.
"There are so many different ethnicities and cultures that we don't want to be lost or forgotten," the newest Latin member, Melissa Santillan said.
"I have noticed a lot of Latinos have stepped up because we don't want this culture to be lost. But we need other cultures, [like] the Lithuanians, the Polish, the Italians, African Americans to step forward and start telling these stories as well."
A part of the new hub, would include community feedback, and allowing artists across the area to come, be represented, and share the need in the area to enrich the lives of those in the community.
"We've already met with the black community, the health care community, the education community, and we are ensuring that all faces and voices are represented in this plan," Bernsten said.
Santillan, who is also a barber, educator, and podcaster, believes this new plan, could diminish division that came from the pandemic, encouraging others to demonstrate our differences through art.
"I am actually a third generation here, most of my family was born and raised in Rockford," Santillan said.
"My great grandmother and great grandfather that migrated here into Rockford were one of the first Latin families to come here and help become a part of building Rockford."
The newest technologies with the plan, includes asset mapping, for the city to better under stand different cultures.
"Asset mapping allows us to know where the pockets of culture are," Bernsten said.
"Where are people going to commune? Where are they going to experience culture and arts in our community?"
The RAAC wants the communities input. They will be hosting an event with free dinner, on July 10th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 211 N Main St, Rockford, IL 61101.
For more information, you may visit the RAAC website.