Two men identified, injured in plane crash one mile away from DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport

Update: The plane is a single-engine Cessna 177 that left Evansville, Indiana, en route to DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport.

DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport is about one mile from the crash scene.

Authorities are still determining why they were visiting DeKalb at this time.

FAA authorities have arrived on the scene and are working with the NTSB to investigate the reasoning for the crash.

The plane will be removed and taken to the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport for further investigation.

The pilot is 34-year-old Evansville, Indiana resident Drew Meyer and the passenger is 33-year-old Whitestown, Indiana resident Bennett Hatfield.

The status of both men is still unknown on their injuries.

CORTLAND, Ill. — On Thursday at 12:48 p.m., fire officials responded to a reported plane crash in the 200 block of West Lincoln Highway, just south of the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport.

DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas confirmed to 13 WREX that a plane did crash, but Cortland's volunteer fire department was handling the scene.

Our CNN Chicago affiliate WBBM reported that around 1:30 p.m., the small plane was seen in the field lying on its side with its nose in the ground.

The plane looked to have significant damage, with part of its right wing broken off.

In addition, the plane looked to have left a trail in the field from where it crashed.

WBBM reports that first responders were seen spraying something on the plane.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reports that the location of the crash is behind a business at 260 West Lincoln Highway in Cortland.

The plane was occupied by two men who received unknown injuries.

Both men were taken to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.