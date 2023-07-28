Two men identified, injured in plane crash one mile away from DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport

 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT
FOR EAST CENTRAL OGLE...NORTHWESTERN DE KALB AND SOUTHEASTERN
WINNEBAGO COUNTIES...

At 843 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cherry Valley,
or 7 miles southwest of Belvidere, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Kirkland, New Milford,
Monroe Center and Fairdale.

Including the following interstates...
I-39 between mile markers 113 and 123.
I-90 between mile markers 17 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone
and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry.

* WHEN...Until 145 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Roads and streets may
be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 839 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
nearly stationary thunderstorms. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen northwest of Rockford.
- Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches are possible with these
storms. Additional storms may move into the area over the
next 1 to 2 hours.
- Some locations that may experience minor flooding include...
Rockford, Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills,
McHenry, Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley, Loves Park, Machesney
Park, Roscoe, Fox Lake, Harvard, Island Lake, South Beloit,
Rockton, Marengo, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport and Cary.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

&&

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY...

At 834 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockton, moving
east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Shirland and Harrison.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb,
DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle,
Lake IL, Lee, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Underpasses may be
flooded. Roads and streets may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per
hour are possible this evening as a frontal boundary moves
across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Despite
relatively low soil moisture values due to ongoing drought
conditions in some areas, conditions are favorable for rain
rates that that could still cause flash flooding, especially
in urban areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ SATURDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD                  IROQUOIS

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                GRUNDY
KANE                  KANKAKEE              KENDALL
LAKE IL               MCHENRY               WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

BENTON                JASPER                LAKE IN
NEWTON                PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY, FOWLER,
GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE,
KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY,
MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN,
NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA,
OXFORD, PARK FOREST, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values of up to 105 to 110 degrees
occurring.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Two men identified, injured in plane crash one mile away from DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport

  • Updated
Plane crash Cortland

An airplane appeared to have crashed in a field in Cortland, Illinois, near DeKalb on Thursday. Chopper 2 was over the scene around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, where the small plane was seen in the field lying at an angle and its nose in the ground. 

 WBBM

NBC5 Chopper footage of a plane crash near DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport
Map: DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport

Update: The plane is a single-engine Cessna 177 that left Evansville, Indiana, en route to DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport.

DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport is about one mile from the crash scene.

Authorities are still determining why they were visiting DeKalb at this time.

FAA authorities have arrived on the scene and are working with the NTSB to investigate the reasoning for the crash.

The plane will be removed and taken to the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport for further investigation.

The pilot is 34-year-old Evansville, Indiana resident Drew Meyer and the passenger is 33-year-old Whitestown, Indiana resident Bennett Hatfield.

The status of both men is still unknown on their injuries.

CORTLAND, Ill. — On Thursday at 12:48 p.m., fire officials responded to a reported plane crash in the 200 block of West Lincoln Highway, just south of the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport.

DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas confirmed to 13 WREX that a plane did crash, but Cortland's volunteer fire department was handling the scene.

Our CNN Chicago affiliate WBBM reported that around 1:30 p.m., the small plane was seen in the field lying on its side with its nose in the ground.

The plane looked to have significant damage, with part of its right wing broken off.

In addition, the plane looked to have left a trail in the field from where it crashed.

WBBM reports that first responders were seen spraying something on the plane.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reports that the location of the crash is behind a business at 260 West Lincoln Highway in Cortland.

The plane was occupied by two men who received unknown injuries.

Both men were taken to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. 

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com