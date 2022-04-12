 Skip to main content
Two men burglarize, steal beer from Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Two men are behind bars, accused of breaking into a local gas station.

It happened Monday, along North Main street at the Mobil gas station.

Officers said the two men got into the building with a brick. Officers observed a window was broken and nobody was inside the business.

Cameras captured the two suspects inside stealing beer.

The suspects, identified as Tyrese Timmons and David Marshall, were taken into custody.

Both are facing burglary and criminal damage to property charges.

They are being held in the Winnebago County jail.

