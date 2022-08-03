 Skip to main content
Two men arrested after drugs and 3 guns found in car

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Tuesday, August 2 around 7:30 p.m., Rockford Police officers stopped a vehicle in the area of West State Street and Henrietta Avenue.

During the traffic stop, officers found three handguns, a loaded extended magazine, and approximately 29 grams of cannabis. 

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Stephan Stephens, 20, Winnebago

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Possession of Cannabis

Suspended Driver's License 

Sir Love, 21, Rockford 

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Ecstacy) 

