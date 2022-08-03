Two men arrested after drugs and 3 guns found in car

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Tuesday, August 2 around 7:30 p.m., Rockford Police officers stopped a vehicle in the area of West State Street and Henrietta Avenue.
During the traffic stop, officers found three handguns, a loaded extended magazine, and approximately 29 grams of cannabis.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Stephan Stephens, 20, Winnebago
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Possession of Cannabis
Suspended Driver's License
Sir Love, 21, Rockford
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member
Possession of a Controlled Substance (Ecstacy)