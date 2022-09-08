Two males involved in car fire identified by McHenry County Coroner

RINGWOOD — The McHenry County Coroner's office was called on September 3 to investigate a single vehicle crash around the intersection of West Ringwood Road and North Richmond Road in Ringwood.
At the time of the crash, the identities of the driver and passenger could not be identified due to the vehicle being on fire.
Autopsies were conducted on September 6.
Dental evidence identified the individuals as 18-year-old McHenry resident Gabriel Van Fleet and 21-year-old Des Plaines resident Ty Sheedlo.
The Coroner's Office is continuing to work collaboratively with McHenry County Sheriff's Office during the investigation.