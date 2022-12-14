Two male teens arrested after attempted robbery in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — Two juvenile males were arrested after trying to rob a 16-year-old male victim of his phone and threatening him with a firearm.
On December 13 around 5:15 p.m., Freeport Police officers responded to an armed robbery call that happened in the 500 block of West Avon.
During the investigation, officers learned that a 16-year-old male victim was approached by two black male juveniles, ages 15 and 17, while walking on West Avon Street.
The two juveniles demanded the victim's phone.
During the robbery, the suspects had a firearm and threatened the victim.
Both suspects were arrested by Freeport Police officers and taken to Kane County Juvenile Center.
Both suspects were charged with:
- Armed Robbery
- No FOID
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
The public is reminded that the defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.