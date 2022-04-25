Two local housing communities seek help from city leaders and lawmakers to change water billing

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Residents at two local housing communities are demanding answers from their landlord, Kingsley Management, over its billing system. After silence, residents taking the next step.
It's been a long road to get clarity on what tenants at Forest Hills Village in Loves Park and Forest View in Roscoe and Machesney Park are actually paying for. Residents have sought out answers for more than a month and gained only confusing and conflicting information.
Residents are now hoping the doors to transparent communication will get forced open.
"Kingsley will not talk to me," said Forest Hills Village resident Carm DeStefano in frustration.
"That's what the office is for. They are here to take care of these issues and they don't," argued Forest View resident Lori Johns.
Kingsley Management took over ownership of Forest Hills Village and Forest View in 2019. Residents raised red flags when they noticed their bills were higher in 2021.
“We were at $13 and something cents for water, which wasn't bad," explained DeStefano. "Then we saw our charges shoot up in the $20 range. Then we starting seeing our charges shoot up in the $30 range.”
According to DeStefano, Kingsley Management office managers said residents were charged lower than they should have been. That lasted about two years and now the company is making up for what was left over.
"We just want all the facts of how all of this came about," said DeStanfo. "Because we were paying our water bills in good faith to Zeman and Kingsley not knowing that we were going to be hit with double and triple water bills later down on the pipe for under-reported water usage."
DeStefano worries residents are being charged for water they never used.
“Homes that are vacant, they are charging us for. We don't know what they are charging us but I've been told by management that we paid for those as well; so we are actually paying for non-usage," said DeStefano.
The City of Loves Park confirmed Kingsley Management is incompliant with its agreement but it doesn't have to do with prices going up. City staff is continuing to look into the matter by gathering data.
Now, residents hope local and state leaders, including lawmakers, can force Kingsley to comply through enforcement and either convince the company to change its billing system to reflect individual water usage or create laws to restrict current state statute.
After not getting communication from Kingsley, DeStefano is asking Loves Park leaders to be another voice in this fight to ask Kingsley for more open correspondence.
"If we got our own meters and our own bills, it would have to be Kingsley doing it," said Johns. "They would have to install the meters and they just don't want to spend the money."
In the meantime, tenants are expected to dig more for rent every year.
"Nine in-a-half percent each year is a little much for a senior on a fixed income. It's a little much for everybody," said Johns with great concern.
Residents look to lawmakers to lighten the issues found in their communities. One way is through the proposed Tenant Protection Act which could restrict how much landlords can increase rent annually.
The Loves Park City Attorney Gino Galluzzo is reviewing resident water usage concerns and is expected to report back findings this week. Much of the power for change lies with Kingsley Management who has not responded to our inquiries.