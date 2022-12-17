Two killed in Janesville house fire Friday

JANESVILLE (WREX) — Two people were killed after a fire in a Janesville home Friday afternoon, according to local officials.
The Janesville Fire and Police Departments say crews were called to a report of a house fire in the 2300 block of Hawaii Dr. just after 1 p.m. Friday.
First responders found a large fire and heavy smoke coming from the single-family home. Bystanders at the scene told first responders that people were trapped inside the home.
Firefighters quickly began searching the home, finding two people inside.
One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital for life-saving measures, but later died of their injuries.
Janesville Fire officials say the victims' identities will be released at a later time by the Medical Examiner's Office.
The fire remains under the investigation of the Janesville Fire and Police Departments as well as the Division of Criminal Investigation.
A damage estimate was not immediately available from the Janesville Fire Department.