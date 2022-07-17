Two hurt, including a firefighter, after large house fire in Belvidere overnight

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Authorities say one resident and one firefighter were taken to the hospital after a large house fire in Belvidere overnight.
According to Boone County Fire Protection Dist. 2, firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 9300 block of Steeplebush Dr. in Belvidere at around 11:55 p.m. Saturday.
As firefighters got to the scene, they found a large fire in the garage that had spread to the house. Firefighters also found three cars in the garage that had been heavily burned.
Officials had to call numerous fire departments from across the area to help battle the raging fire.
Boone County Fire Protection Dist. 2 Chief Brian Kunce tells 13 News that one resident inside the home was flown to a burn center after trying to put out the fire. As of Sunday morning, they are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
One firefighter was also taken to the hospital after a part of the home's ceiling collapsed. Chief Kunce says the firefighter received a neck injury and a concussion and was later released after an evaluation.
Investigators say the fire appears to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.
The Boone County Fire Protection Dist. says a large part of the house was saved due to the quick action of first responders.