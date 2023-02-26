Two hospitalized after fire in Rockford apartment building

ROCKFORD — A fire at a historic building in downtown Rockford sends two people to the hospital and displaces several from their apartments Saturday night.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to a fire alarm at the Faust Landmark apartment building in the 600 block of E. State St. just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
First responders found heavy smoke on the fourth floor of the 15-story building. The smoke was found to have come from a garbage fire that had been taken out by the building's sprinkler system.
Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Firefighters say water damage was extensive, causing several residents to be displaced from their apartments.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Rockford Fire Department asks anyone with information about the incident to contact them by calling (779) 348-7171.
Damage caused by the fire is estimated at $50,000.