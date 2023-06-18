Two families without a home after a house fire in Freeport, home believed to be a total loss

FREEPORT — Freeport Fire Department responded to a house fire on South Blackhawk Avenue in Freeport on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.
On arrival, firefighters found there was fire throughout the two-story home.
Residents had safely evacuated. Additional shifts were called in for help.
Estimated damages to the home are unknown at this time; however, the home is believed to be a total loss. There are also additional damages to a nearby fence and home.
No firefighters were injured and one resident was treated on scene, refusing transport to the hospital.
The Red Cross is assisting the two families that were residents of the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.