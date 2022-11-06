Two displaced after a fire in their Rockford home Sunday morning

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford fire officials have released new details about a Sunday morning house fire.
In a news release Sunday afternoon, officials say the home has been condemned by the City of Rockford Building Department and is being boarded up.
Two adults were displaced from the home and are being assisted by family and the Red Cross. Two cats were also taken out of the home and have been turned over to Animal Control.
No one was hospitalized due to the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage caused by the fire is estimated at $60,000.
This is an update to a developing story. More details about the fire can be found in the original article, posted at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two people were hurt as firefighters battled a large fire in a Rockford home Sunday morning.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the 1400 block of James Ave. just after 11 a.m. Sunday for a report of a house fire.
Firefighters at the scene tell 13 WREX that first responders found a large fire coming from the basement and garage area. The fire later spread to the first floor of the home.
Officials say the fire took around 30 minutes to put out, but firefighters will stay at the home to watch hot spots.
Fire officials tell 13 WREX two people were being monitored for undetermined injuries, but none were taken to the hospital. The residents of the home have been displaced, according to firefighters.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No preliminary damage estimate was immediately available.
13 WREX will update this story with new information as it becomes available by officials.