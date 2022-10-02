Two dead after crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY (WREX) — The Lee County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that two people are dead after a crash on La Moille Road and Maytown Road.
Authorities say two cars collided at the intersection, killing both drivers, 72-year-old Bonnie Ackert and 27-year-old Dane Moorman.
A passenger in Moorman's car was sent to the hospital with injuries, but police did not disclose how severe the injuries were.
The sheriff did not say who was at fault for the accident, but did not a stop sign controls south and northbound traffic.