Two Chicago males arrested in Rockford after being found with stolen car, guns

ROCKFORD — During the early hours of Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue, Rockford Police officers spotted two adult males standing near a vehicle.
The vehicle was reported as stolen out of Chicago.
Once officers were able to check out the scene, they found two guns, one with an extended magazine.
Both males were arrested and taken to the County Jail.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the facts of the case and authorized the following charges:
Curtis Hood, 22, Chicago
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
Possession of Stolen Vehicle
Edward Triplett, 20, Chicago
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member
Possession of a Defaced Firearm
Possession of Stolen Vehicle