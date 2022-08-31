 Skip to main content
Two Chicago males arrested in Rockford after being found with stolen car, guns

ROCKFORD — During the early hours of Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue, Rockford Police officers spotted two adult males standing near a vehicle.

The vehicle was reported as stolen out of Chicago.

Once officers were able to check out the scene, they found two guns, one with an extended magazine.

Both males were arrested and taken to the County Jail.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the facts of the case and authorized the following charges:

Curtis Hood, 22, Chicago

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Edward Triplett, 20, Chicago

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member

Possession of a Defaced Firearm

Possession of Stolen Vehicle

