Two cats dead in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford house fire leaves two cats dead after a space heater catches on fire.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the 800 block of Island Ave. just before 6 p.m. Thursday for a reported house fire.
Firefighters arrived on scene to flames coming from the front living room window and used two hoses to put the fire under control.
Two cats were located inside the home and EMS crews did try to revive them but died from harmful smoke and heat.
Two adults were displaced from the home and provided assistance from the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire has been determined accidental from a space heater that was left on in the living room. Damage caused by the fire is estimated at $50,000.
The fire caused enough smoke and heat damage to require major repairs before the residents can move back in.