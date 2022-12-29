 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Friday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near 8.5
feet for the next few days.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Two cats dead in Rockford house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Island Ave. House Fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford house fire leaves two cats dead after a space heater catches on fire. 

The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the 800 block of Island Ave. just before 6 p.m. Thursday for a reported house fire. 

Firefighters arrived on scene to flames coming from the front living room window and used two hoses to put the fire under control. 

Two cats were located inside the home and EMS crews did try to revive them but died from harmful smoke and heat. 

Two adults were displaced from the home and provided assistance from the Red Cross. 

The cause of the fire has been determined accidental from a space heater that was left on in the living room. Damage caused by the fire is estimated at $50,000. 

The fire caused enough smoke and heat damage to require major repairs before the residents can move back in. 

