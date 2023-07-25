Two adults displaced after early morning Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two adults are displaced from a home after an early morning fire took 20 minutes to bring under control.

On Tuesday, July 25 around 1:44 a.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire.

The house was located in the 2400 block of Mulberry Street.

The first fire truck arrived in just under four minutes and reported smoke showing from the second floor.

The resident was out of the home and reported that everyone had safely made it out of the house.

Fire crews spent 20 minutes bringing the fire under control.

An investigation into the incident showed that the fire was accidental.

Two adults were displaced as a result of the fire and are staying with family members.

The home's damages are estimated to be about $50,000.

There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters reported.