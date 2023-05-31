Two additional lawsuits filed against Apollo Theatre owners, associates

BELVIDERE, Ill. — Two additional lawsuits have been filed against the Apollo Theatre owners and associated parties after a lawsuit was filed by Paul Rojas on May 23.

On the night of March 31, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Belvidere, causing major damage to the theatre that injured several people and killed one person.

According to court documents obtained by 13 WREX, four different plaintiffs have filed three lawsuits.

Defendants include theatre owners Maria and Jesus Martinez as well as FM Music Management, a booking company that worked with the theatre.

All three cases are due back in court in November on the same day.