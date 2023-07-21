Two additional former Northwestern University football players file lawsuits in hazing investigation

CHICAGO — Two additional former Northwestern University football players have filed lawsuits in the growing hazing-related allegations of the athletic department.
The lawsuits are against the University, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner James Phillips, former head football coach Patrick Fitzgerald, and other University-affiliated defendants.
Both athletes are represented by attorneys with the Illinois Law Firm of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. and co-counsel The Stinar Law Firm.
Patrick Salvi II of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, Parker Stinar of the Stinar Law Firm released the following statement:
Read the complaints below:
