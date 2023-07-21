Two additional former Northwestern University football players file lawsuits in hazing investigation

CHICAGO — Two additional former Northwestern University football players have filed lawsuits in the growing hazing-related allegations of the athletic department.

The lawsuits are against the University, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner James Phillips, former head football coach Patrick Fitzgerald, and other University-affiliated defendants.

Both athletes are represented by attorneys with the Illinois Law Firm of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. and co-counsel The Stinar Law Firm.

Patrick Salvi II of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, Parker Stinar of the Stinar Law Firm released the following statement:

Salvi/Stinar Statement on NU "These student athletes committed to Northwestern to play varsity sports at a Big 10 school. Athletes who worked their entire lives for that honor, and their families, were promised they would receive a world class education and have the opportunity to develop their skills in a safe environment. But when they arrived and were subjected to this abuse, it was not easy for them to “just speak up.” We have learned through our investigation thus far that those who have expressed concern were subjected to being benched, retaliated against and suppressed. Our clients are coming forward with their stories now because they want to see institutional change so future generations don’t have to suffer what they experienced. We are likely just scratching the surface as to how widespread this misconduct was throughout Northwestern’s athletic department. As more athletes come forward with their cases, we promise to honor any anonymity requested by claimants who contact our firm."

Read the complaints below: