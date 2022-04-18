 Skip to main content
TSA will not enforce travel mask mandate after federal judge strikes it down

TSA Mask Mandate

WASHINGTON (WREX) — The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce the federal mask mandate for travelers after a Florida federal judge's decision to strike down the CDC's recommendation. 

This comes as the Biden Administration and the CDC extended that mandate through May 3 just last week.

However, the White House is still encouraging people to wear masks on public transit in order to protect themselves against COVID-19. 

"The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps. In the meantime, today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time," a Biden administration official said."

It is unclear if the Justice Department will seek an order to stop the ruling or file an appeal at this time.
 
United Airlines responded in a tweet, "Effective immediately, masks are no longer required at United on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country’s mask requirements) or at U.S. airports.”

