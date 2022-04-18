TSA will not enforce travel mask mandate after federal judge strikes it down

WASHINGTON (WREX) — The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce the federal mask mandate for travelers after a Florida federal judge's decision to strike down the CDC's recommendation.
This comes as the Biden Administration and the CDC extended that mandate through May 3 just last week.
However, the White House is still encouraging people to wear masks on public transit in order to protect themselves against COVID-19.
"The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps. In the meantime, today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time," a Biden administration official said."