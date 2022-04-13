Try unique and creative ballpark eats at ABC Supply Stadium

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — The baseball season is underway at ABC Supply Stadium and fans can watch the Beloit Sky Carp while chowing down on unique and delicious eats.
Expect craft cocktails, specialty sausages and mouth-watering mac n' cheese.
"There's food for everyone and tickets are very inexpensive," says food and beverage manager Blair Schmitz.
"You can have everyone come out here on gameday and find something. Whether it's the hotdogs and brats you find at a typical ballpark, cotton candy for the kids, or some higher end food."
Those higher end options have people buzzing.
You'll find everything from a chicken and waffle sandwich, to pork mac n' cheese and even the 'Wisco on a Stick;' which is a portable take on classic Wisconsin fare.
"That is like a combination of the state fair and all the classics you know and love," says Schmitz, "it has our Big Wisco burger on it which is a beef burger, brat patty, Wisconsin cheese curds, bacon jam and it has Spotted Cow mustard too."
All the food at the stadium is provided by Geronimo Hospitality Group and in 2021, it was honored with Ballpark Digest’s Best New Food and Beverage Award for its creative menus and fresh take on stadium favorites.
That creativity is one of the reason Schmitz says he loves working for the Sky Carp.
"Just to get to bring those smiles to the families, the kids, and have kids really enjoy what their getting, that's great."
If you're a beer drinking, you usually have lots of options to choose from at a ballpark, but there is one brew at ABC Supply Stadium that is giving back to the community.
With every purchase of the Potosi Fowl Pole Golden Ale... Potosi Brewery Company will donate a portion of proceeds back to The Stateline Family YMCA.
"That is a great partnership we have with them and it makes you feel good when you get it, knowing that it is helping our community," says Schmitz.
If you have dietary restrictions, that is no problem. There is a variety of vegetarian and vegan options available, like a vegan sausage, and gluten free buns too.
All of this so everyone can have a fun night out with family and friends.
"We want to make this a dining destination in Beloit and it truly is," says Schmitz.
"Grab a few dishes, get some forks and try out different options with people in your party. A lot of things are shareable and it just adds to the fun when you're at the ballpark."
Tickets for the Sky Carp are available here.