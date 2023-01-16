Triple murder shooting leaves neighbors in shock

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Neighbors near the 23rd street shooting say they want to see an end to gun violence.
The area became the scene of a triple murder shooting. Victims are aged 29, 18, and 17.
Karen Furgason who lives in the area was shocked to see this happen so close to home.
"Normally this is a nice quiet neighborhood we don't get this kind of activity so last night when we saw the fire truck and the ambulances going bye it was pretty much a shock", said Furgason.
Furgason has lived on 23rd street for some time now but after this event she now worries for her neighbors and her own safety.
"Well, it's scary because some very good friends of ours live next door to where it happened at, so a lot of elderly people live in this neighborhood”.
Farguson continued to say she wants to see an end to the gun violence before any more children are put at risk.
"I think that's terrible we raised five boys here so to think it could've been one of our kids so I feel horrible for the families the parents and I don't know why people want to do something like this."
A gunman has not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing.