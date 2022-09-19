Travel Agent: Plan now for holiday travel as airline prices are soaring

ROCKFORD (WREX) - With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner its already that time of year again to visit family across the country.
Charlie Sturm has been a travel agent for more than 30 years at family-owned Lindstrom Travel saying there is no way to predict future airline prices
Your travel destination will determine when you should start looking, bigger cities should require more anticipation and planning.
"If its a true destination like an Orlando or Los Angeles or New York I would suggest starting to look at least 6 or 7 or 8 months in advance," says Charlie.
The reality is holiday travel becomes more expensive because of high demand.
But other factors may add to the holiday headache. Jet fuel prices may impact future ticket prices and a nationwide staffing shortage with airlines and air traffic controllers may cause unexpected delays or cancellations.
Charlie explains, "There's no rhythm or reason to the airline its haphazard, whatever price you pay is whatever you're going to pay and its hard to say, one day could be a lot cheaper than other, flight time could be cheaper than other, its more of spin a wheel and pick a spot and purchase it."
At the end of the day, the final decision is on you, the consumer.
One last tip to remember, Charlie says to make sure licenses and passports are valid and up to date before booking!