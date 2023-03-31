 Skip to main content
'Trans Day of Visibility' festivities taking place

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Liam foundation is planning on hosting a march in Rockford on Friday, March 31st in celebration of 'Trans Day of Visibility'. After the march, a speaking event and a show celebrating Trans lives, will be held. 

"Raising awareness is really important to us as an organization. Me specifically as a mom of a trans person, there's a lot of hate going on in the world right now," Co - Founder of the Liam Foundation, Phyllis Gallisath said. 

"[There is] a lot of legislation that's trying to keep trans people from living their lives, and we want to bring awareness to that."

Attendees Can Meet At 5 p.m., with the march beginning at 5:30 p.m.. Located at 1005 5th Avenue. 

At the end of the march, speakers will meet at the Office Night Club.

Festivities will end with a show at J&K Lounge, 505 East State Street. 

Any cancelations due to weather, will be posted on the Liam Foundation's Facebook page. 

