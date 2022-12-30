Trailblazing journalist and TV personality Barbara Walters dies at age 93

(ABC) — ABC News reports that a trailblazing TV personality and journalist Barbara Walters has passed away at 93-years-old.
The news broke Friday night that Walters passed away, but a cause of death hasn't been released yet.
Walters was a trailblazer for women in the news and television industry, becoming the woman to anchor an evening news program per ABC.
She went on to win several awards throughout her career, and still worked in front of and behind the camera after she stepped down from her role as a co-host of "The View" in 2014.