Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river stage is expected to gradually fall over
the next few days.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Trailblazing journalist and TV personality Barbara Walters dies at age 93

  • Updated
  • 0
Barbara Walters

(ABC) — ABC News reports that a trailblazing TV personality and journalist Barbara Walters has passed away at 93-years-old.

The news broke Friday night that Walters passed away, but a cause of death hasn't been released yet.

Walters was a trailblazer for women in the news and television industry, becoming the woman to anchor an evening news program per ABC.

She went on to win several awards throughout her career, and still worked in front of and behind the camera after she stepped down from her role as a co-host of "The View" in 2014.

