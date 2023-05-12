 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Traffic Update: Closure on Blackhawk Road in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
Blackhawk Rd & Logistics Pkwy

ROCKFORD — Starting Monday, May 15, Blackhawk Road from Logistics Parkway to 11th Street will be closed to eastbound traffic in Rockford. In addition, traffic headed north on Falcon Road will be detoured to Samuelson Road. The roadwork is expected to take one to three business days. It is suggested to take alternate routes during the closure, and to be cautious when driving in or near a work zone. 

Tags

Recommended for you