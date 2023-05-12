ROCKFORD — Starting Monday, May 15, Blackhawk Road from Logistics Parkway to 11th Street will be closed to eastbound traffic in Rockford. In addition, traffic headed north on Falcon Road will be detoured to Samuelson Road. The roadwork is expected to take one to three business days. It is suggested to take alternate routes during the closure, and to be cautious when driving in or near a work zone.
Traffic Update: Closure on Blackhawk Road in Rockford
- Susanna Kemerling
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Susanna Kemerling
Assignment Editor & News Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today