Traffic shift starts on Bypass U.S. 20 at Interstate 39 interchange

DIXON, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that a traffic shift has started on Bypass 20 at the Interstate 39 interchange.

Traffic is now moved to the right lanes in both directions starting at the east and the west sides of the interchange.

The temporary configuration is part of a $98.8 million reconstruction of the I-39 and U.S. 29 interchange and is necessary to:

Build the median shoulders and the eastbound Bypass U.S. 20 left lane

Construct temporary pavement connecting the proposed I-39/Bypass U.S. 20 median shoulders with the existing pavement to allow for use as a shoulder during winter months.

Start construction of the ramp to carry new southbound I-39 lanes from westbound Bypass U.S. 20.

Interchange work started on July 24 with the closure of Linden Road to construct an overpass that will carry traffic over the new I-39 southbound lanes.

A detour will position traffic to use Alpine, Sandy Hollow, and Mulford Roads.

Access to Linden Road will be available up to I-39 from Mulford and Alpine Roads throughout the project's duration.

The project is scheduled to finish by November 23.

The Linden Road project and the I-39 and Bypass U.S. 20 interchange project are all pieces of a larger $247.6 million, multiyear project.

The project aims to improve I-39 between the Bypass U.S. 20/Harrison Avenue interchange and Blackhawk Road.

A $7.9 million project is currently happening to replace the Perryville Road bridge over I-39/U.S. 20.

Drivers can expect delays through the area and should consider the use of alternative routes.

To view area construction details for the Illinois Department of Transportation, view the interactive map below: