ROCKFORD, Ill. — Eastbound traffic is down to one lane on I-90 near mile marker 15 and the State Street exit.

WREX crew members on scene have viewed a vehicle on its side along with several first responders.

At this time its unclear what lead up to the accident or if anyone is hurt from the crash. If you plan on traveling near that area, there is still a lane of traffic open, but be ready for delays.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available*