Traffic closures and construction in the Rockford metro starting May 4

ROCKFORD— There will be 2 traffic closures in Rockford and sidewalk construction to start on Thursday, May 4.
Starting May 4th in Rockford, and continuing the first Thursday of every month through October, 5th Avenue between 6th and 7th Street will be closed in the evenings. This will be in front of Ernie's Midtown Pub for its Midtown Dog Walk event that benefits Noah's Ark. The dog walk will start at 5:00 P.M; but the closure will take place from 3:00 P.M. until 9 P.M. There will be traffic control and drivers are encouraged to operate their vehicles with caution and to slow down in and around work zones.
Also in Rockford, but on Friday, May 5, crews will be patching the westbound curb lane of West State Street at North Winnebago Street, which should only be a day long closure, unless weather causes the road work to be rescheduled.
In Machesney Park starting on Thursday, May 4, between 7:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. the west side of IL 251 will be reduced to one lane traffic between Shoreland Road and Peachtree Circle. The estimated two month long project will be for sidewalk reconstruction alongside IL 251. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routed during the construction.