...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) through Sunday,
July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois as soon as today
and is the main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air
quality from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern
locations and in close proximity to storms. The unique and widespread
nature of this event prompted this NWS alert. AQI forecast details
and current levels can found at AirNow.gov

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) - Active children and adults,
especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as
asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you
can reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found
at www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

Tradeswomen United to host "Day of Action" at Beyer Stadium

Day of Action

ROCKFORD — Tradeswomen United of Northwestern Illinois is hosting a Day of Action tomorrow morning to help renovate Beyer Stadium in Rockford. 

The former home of the Rockford Peaches will get a makeover, with people from all over the area invited to come out and help paint the outfield fence.

"It's just an honor," said Co-Chair of Tradeswomen United Dixie Perko. "It's exciting to see the community that's going to come out and hopefully have a great, positive time and see that women can do construction as well as men."

Event organizers from Tradeswomen United are looking forward to honoring the women who originally played on the field and carrying on their trailblazing legacy. 

"Just to remember the home of the Rockford Peaches and how iconic it is and the trailblazers they were," said Tradeswomen United Recording Secretary Carrie Crosby when asked about the mission of the Day of Action. "And to have our tradeswomen out here who are trailblazers in the construction industry is memorable." 

The Day of Action will be held at Beyer Stadium from 9 A.M. to noon on Saturday, July 15, and all are welcome to attend. Beyer Stadium is located at 245 15th Ave. in Rockford. 

For more information on the event, visit Beyer Stadium Day of Action.

To join or learn more about Tradeswomen United of Northwestern Illinois, visit Tradeswomen United.

To learn more about the history of the Rockford Peaches, visit Rockford Peaches. 

And for info on the history of Beyer Stadium, check out this link: Beyer Stadium.

