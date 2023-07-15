 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) through
today, July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois and is the main
contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air quality from
the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern locations and
in close proximity to storms. The unique and widespread nature of
this event prompted this NWS alert. AQI forecast details and current
levels can found at AirNow.gov

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) - Active children and adults,
especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as
asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you
can reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found
at www.airnow.gov

media contact...217 558 1536.

Tradeswomen United repaint the outfield fence of the historic Beyer Stadium

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD  — Tradeswoman United gathered at the historic Beyer stadium, once the home of the Rockford Peaches, to repaint the outfield fence.

Tradeswomen United of Northwestern Illinois works to support and recruit women into various construction trades.

President Sandra Sigala hopes everyone who participated leaves understanding the symbolism behind this project, in relation to the Rockford Peaches.

"They went through kind of the same struggle with being in male-dominated baseball and they did their trail and now we are here following in their light blazing through the construction fields,” said Sigala.

 

Dixie Perko says projects like these help rewrite the narrative that trade jobs are exclusively for men.

"It's important because when I was growing up, there weren't many women in the trades. It's important to show girls and younger women that working in the trades is an option,” said Perko, Tradeswomen United Leadership.

"We're all working in male-dominated fields. When you're on the job, it's sometimes a lot. It's good to come into environments like this,” said Paiton Dubson, Tradeswomen United.

Beyer Stadium is not far from the old Barber Colman manufacturing complex. Tradeswomen United did not want to comment on the status of Colman yards. However, they understand unions like themselves play a role in this development.

"As far as Barber Colman, I know there’s a lot of things to be worked out with the city council and our labor leadership with northwest Illinois building trade. I'm not even going to comment. I'm leaving that to the Northwest Illinois Building Trades to answer any of those questions,” said Perko, Tradeswomen United Leadership.

City Council will have the motion to reconsider last week's vote this Monday regarding the future of the project.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com