Tradeswomen United repaint the outfield fence of the historic Beyer Stadium

ROCKFORD — Tradeswoman United gathered at the historic Beyer stadium, once the home of the Rockford Peaches, to repaint the outfield fence.

Tradeswomen United of Northwestern Illinois works to support and recruit women into various construction trades.

President Sandra Sigala hopes everyone who participated leaves understanding the symbolism behind this project, in relation to the Rockford Peaches.

"They went through kind of the same struggle with being in male-dominated baseball and they did their trail and now we are here following in their light blazing through the construction fields,” said Sigala.

Dixie Perko says projects like these help rewrite the narrative that trade jobs are exclusively for men.

"It's important because when I was growing up, there weren't many women in the trades. It's important to show girls and younger women that working in the trades is an option,” said Perko, Tradeswomen United Leadership.

"We're all working in male-dominated fields. When you're on the job, it's sometimes a lot. It's good to come into environments like this,” said Paiton Dubson, Tradeswomen United.

Beyer Stadium is not far from the old Barber Colman manufacturing complex. Tradeswomen United did not want to comment on the status of Colman yards. However, they understand unions like themselves play a role in this development.

"As far as Barber Colman, I know there’s a lot of things to be worked out with the city council and our labor leadership with northwest Illinois building trade. I'm not even going to comment. I'm leaving that to the Northwest Illinois Building Trades to answer any of those questions,” said Perko, Tradeswomen United Leadership.

City Council will have the motion to reconsider last week's vote this Monday regarding the future of the project.