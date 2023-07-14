Tradeswomen United to host "Day of Action" at Beyer Stadium

ROCKFORD — Tradeswomen United of Northwestern Illinois is hosting a Day of Action tomorrow morning to help renovate Beyer Stadium in Rockford.
The former home of the Rockford Peaches will get a makeover, with people from all over the area invited to come out and help paint the outfield fence.
"It's just an honor," said Co-Chair of Tradeswomen United Dixie Perko. "It's exciting to see the community that's going to come out and hopefully have a great, positive time and see that women can do construction as well as men."
Event organizers from Tradeswomen United are looking forward to honoring the women who originally played on the field and carrying on their trailblazing legacy.
"Just to remember the home of the Rockford Peaches and how iconic it is and the trailblazers they were," said Tradeswomen United Recording Secretary Carrie Crosby when asked about the mission of the Day of Action. "And to have our tradeswomen out here who are trailblazers in the construction industry is memorable."
The Day of Action will be held at Beyer Stadium from 9 A.M. to noon on Saturday, July 15, and all are welcome to attend. Beyer Stadium is located at 245 15th Ave. in Rockford.
For more information on the event, visit Beyer Stadium Day of Action.
To join or learn more about Tradeswomen United of Northwestern Illinois, visit Tradeswomen United.
To learn more about the history of the Rockford Peaches, visit Rockford Peaches.
And for info on the history of Beyer Stadium, check out this link: Beyer Stadium.