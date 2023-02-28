Tracy Byrd to headline 2023 Boone County Fair

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Boone County Fair Association announced their Saturday evening concert entertainment for the 2023 Boone County Fair.
Featured on Saturday evening, August 12th will be the popular country music singer and songwriter Tracy Byrd with special guests The Feudin’ Hillbillys taking the Grandstand stage at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets for the concert go on sale ‘online only’ Saturday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. by going to the fair’s website, www.boonecountyfair.com.
The fair runs from Tuesday, August 8th to Sunday, August 13th.