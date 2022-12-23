 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 7.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate over the next few days,
though it is currently on a downward trend.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Towing companies experience high call volume as holiday travel clashes with winter storm

Towing companies experience high call volume as holiday travel clashes with winter storm

A winter storm hitting much of the Midwest arrived just as holiday travel is returning to pre-pandemic numbers.

    WEST ALLIS, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- A winter storm hitting much of the Midwest arrived just as holiday travel is returning to pre-pandemic numbers.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) expects more than two million Wisconsinites will drive somewhere for Christmas and New Year's Day.

Some people tell CBS 58 the snow and ice won't get in the way of their holiday plans.

"People really want to travel for these year-end holidays, and so, a lot of those decisions may not be made right up until the moment of what would be departure," AAA Wisconsin Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz said.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is advising drivers to stay off the roads Friday due to wind and blowing snow.

Local towing services are prepared to rescue anyone who doesn't heed that warning.

"The severe cold does not affect us," Finish Line Towing Manager Tim Nelson said.

Nelson told CBS 58 the company is experiencing a high call volume, as of Thursday evening. He expects it will continue through the winter storm warning.

He said his crews have an extra sense of urgency in these winter conditions.

"Especially when it's below zero. You don't have a lot of time if someone is absolutely in a spot where no one can get to you or no warm place for you to be," Nelson said.

High call volumes could mean longer waiting times, and it only takes minutes for cold temperatures to become dangerous.

That's why drivers are encouraged to pack for the unexpected.

"You should always be prepared. What if my car doesn't start or what if it leaves me stranded?" Nelson said.

Drivers should pack all of their winter gear, including coat, hat, scarf, gloves and boots, in case they're waiting in the cold.

It's also recommended to keep blankets, food and water in the car.

Drivers should keep all of these emergency items in the passenger portion of the car, so they don't need to step outside to get them from the trunk.

AAA recommends keeping a small shovel to dig your tires out and kitty litter or sand to help regain traction.

If a driver is stuck on the side of the road with nowhere to find shelter, it is recommended they stay in the car with the seatbelt on.

Before departure, AAA suggests checking the car battery and tires. Both can be affected by cold weather.

