Tough Mudder-Chicago obstacle course event may impact roads this weekend

  • Updated
By William Ingalls

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Tough Mudder-Chicago obstacle course event taking place this weekend may impact roads and motorists around the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.

The event will be held on the grounds of the airport on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. 

Traffic will be impacted as follows:

  • · Beltline Rd. from Kishwaukee Road to the Beltine/Baxter Road intersection will be closed to everyone not involved with the event or airport operations from 6:30am Saturday to 5:00pm Sunday, and will be monitored by police.

  • Truck traffic from IL 251 that would use Beltline will be detoured north to Airports Drive

  • Truck traffic from Kishwaukee Road will be detoured up to Airport Drive to IL 251.

  • All other vehicle traffic will be detoured to South Bend and Baxter Road

  • Police traffic control will be located at Cessna Road, Falcon Road and South Bend Road

  • A marked detour route will be posted for all traffic.

