Tough Mudder-Chicago obstacle course event may impact roads this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Tough Mudder-Chicago obstacle course event taking place this weekend may impact roads and motorists around the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.
The event will be held on the grounds of the airport on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.
Traffic will be impacted as follows:
· Beltline Rd. from Kishwaukee Road to the Beltine/Baxter Road intersection will be closed to everyone not involved with the event or airport operations from 6:30am Saturday to 5:00pm Sunday, and will be monitored by police.
Truck traffic from IL 251 that would use Beltline will be detoured north to Airports Drive
Truck traffic from Kishwaukee Road will be detoured up to Airport Drive to IL 251.
All other vehicle traffic will be detoured to South Bend and Baxter Road
Police traffic control will be located at Cessna Road, Falcon Road and South Bend Road
A marked detour route will be posted for all traffic.