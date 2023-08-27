Tough Mudder 2023 obstacle course brings thousands to Rockford

ROCKFORD — The Tough Mudder obstacle course returns to Rockford, attracting around 7,500 participants.
Teamwork is the theme of Tough Mudder, as many work hard to complete the course and various obstacles.
55-year-old Sandy Rhee completed her 100th course, encouraging others to try Tough Mudder.
"You do not have to be scared about a Tough Mudder. It is not a culture where you have to be fast you have to be fit you have to be in the best shape of your life,” said Rhee.
Lauren Zidek says Tough Mudder has always been a long-term goal.
"It was a big challenge for me. I lost 120 pounds two or three years ago. I always wanted to do one of these. Finally, I’m ready,” said Zidek, a Tough Mudder participant.
Hearing stories like those are what motivated participant Tony Williams to finish strong.
“I met a gentleman who was on his 23rd Tough Mudder. He was wearing a shirt that said Cancer killer. All the sadness and sorrows that I felt for myself and the pain I was feeling, I put that out of my mind. What more motivation do you need,” said Williams.
According to Marketing Coordinator Joshua Korono, the obstacles are to help people face their fears head-on.
"We are trying to allow people to push themselves to face their phobias right. For example, if you are afraid of heights, we have a 30-foot structure you can climb,” said Korono.
Beginning in 2024, Tough Mudder will retire the 5k, 10k, and 15k formats, returning to a single course. That course will be 10-plus miles.