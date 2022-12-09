Toss a teddy bear at Icehogs Game

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This Saturday, November 10th, the Rockford Icehogs will face Iowa Wild, however, you might see something you wouldn't normally see at an ice hockey game.
Teddy Bears.
Thousands of them.
The Rockford Icehogs will hold their annual Teddy Bear Toss. Once they make their first goal, fans can throw as many teddy bears and stuffed animals on the ice as they want. All stuffed animals go to local charities and children.
“It's such a cool event to see stuffed animals flying on the ice, and participate in that", said Mike Peck, VP of Marketing, Content & Operations.
"It does attract new fans and fans who don’t come out very often".
This year, the Icehogs are hoping to break their record, with last years record being 4,753 teddy bears thrown on the ice. With it being a fun event to throw as many teddy bears as you like, people also realize how crucial these donations are for children who are in shelters or in need.
"We know this is a traumatic hard time for them to be in a homeless shelter and not in the environment they know...just going through a hard season", said Abby Finley, Marketing & Communications Director for Rockford Rescue Mission.
"That's why teddy bears…those comfort items, are so important...we're grateful for the Icehogs providing that for us because we couldn't provide those fun things in a hard moment if it wasn’t for that partnership."
The Puck drops at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center on Saturday, December 10th. Feel free to bring your teddy bears to toss, and make a child's holiday a little less lonely, and a lot more bright.