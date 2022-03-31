Tornadoes in the month of March have been extremely high throughout the U.S.

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- Research shows that throughout the month of March, the number of tornadoes across the country has increased since 1950.
We’ve seen a total of 214 tornadoes in the month of March compared to the last several decades. The Storm Prediction Center says the previous record set for last March was only 191.
WREX spoke with NIU Professor Walker Ashley who says that although scientists are seeing more tornadoes happen this year, he doesn’t find the numbers to be record breaking.
"While there might be some evidence of a changing environments supportive of more tornados, for right now, we can't say too much about the changing trend other than the fact that we are seeing more reports of them,” Ashley said.
Ashley wants everyone in the Stateline to continue to stay safe during tornado season.
"Mother nature really doesn't care too much about our statistics and the way we slice and dice the numbers, I would just caution that everybody needs to be prepared for severe weather all year long,” Ashley said.
Scientists believe that we are seeing more tornadoes this year due to climate change.