Tornado Watch in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The severe weather threat in the Stateline is increasing as we head into the afternoon hours, leading to a Tornado Watch, issued by the National Weather Service.
Tornado Watch:
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all counties in the Stateline, in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.
A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of strong to severe thunderstorms, capable of producing tornadoes in addition to large hail and damaging winds.
Thunderstorms will be developing across eastern Iowa and western Illinois before 3 p.m., capable of producing tornadoes as well as large hail up to the size of ping pong balls and damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH.
The storms will move through the area before a cold front clears the area after sunset, setting us up for cooler temperatures for the rest of the weekend.
Start preparing now:
It is important to prepare now before a Tornado Warning is issued. A Tornado Warning means that meteorologists have detected a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado or that a tornado has been spotted in your area.
PREPARE NOW: Being prepared can save time and lives during severe weather
Make sure to have multiple ways of receiving watches and warnings for your location. You can download the 13 Weather Authority App to receive up-to-the-minute personalized weather information for your exact location.
Also, Emergency Alert notifications are available on your smartphone, as long as they are enabled. Check the settings on your phone to make sure those alerts are activated. A NOAA Weather Radio is also an option to receive urgent weather alerts. Do not rely on outdoor warning sirens to notify you of a Tornado Warning.
You can also be a hero and be a part of the process of notifying others about a Tornado Warning. If you know somebody under a Tornado Warning, give them a call or text them to let them know that they need to seek shelter.
When you are under a Tornado Warning, it is important to find a safe shelter immediately until the storm passes.
The safest place to be during a tornado is in the most interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business. If you live in an apartment complex, find a designated safe shelter, or ask a neighbor who lives on the lowest floor if you can shelter with them.
If you are in a mobile home or car, get out and find the nearest sturdy structure. With any shelter, stay away from windows to protect yourself from any debris flying through the air. Stay in your safe place until the all clear is given.
Stay tuned to Your 13 Weather Authority as we track the storms on air, online, and on the 13 News app.