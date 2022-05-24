YWCA Rock County hosts a Juneteenth Celebration

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — Yesterday the YWCA of Rock County announced that they plan to partner with the Elite Ladies of Beloit and will host a Juneteenth celebration.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, federal US troops arrived in Galveston, Texas carrying the message of the emancipation proclamation which declared that enslaved people were now free. Last year, President Joseph R. Biden signed into law a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
For 100 years, the mission of the YWCA of Rock County, empowering women and eliminating racism, has been strengthened and tested. The charge of the Racial Justice program is to foster on-going discussion, community activities and trainings focused on a range of topics pertaining to race, privilege and human rights.
The YWCA Rock County is proud to partner with the Elite Ladies of Beloit to host the only Juneteenth celebration recognized through resolution by the City of Beloit.
The YWCA invites the community to gather on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from noon – 10:00 p.m. at Telfer Park (2101 Cranston Rd, Beloit, WI 53511) for a day of learning, cultural events and fun while enjoying fellowship, good music, great food and the opportunity to support unique local vendors.