YouthBuild groups finish off bonding week in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A little friendly competition on the basketball court capped off a busy week for YouthBuild groups from around the country. They gathered in Rockford this week, doing some community service projects, while also networking with each other and learning how to make connections.
"They're part of something bigger so these last three days have been aimed at helping them understand that," said Claudia Consuelos, the director of workforce development for Comprehensive Community Solutions. "And then utilizing their leadership skills, utilizing their networking skills to fully grasp that. But then simultaneously they're also doing community service. They're helping our community become better and ultimately they become assets for our community."
Comprehensive Community Solutions runs YouthBuild, giving young people a chance to take a different path.
"It's very valuable because there's not a lot of programs or outlooks like this program," YouthBuild trainee Jadah Love said. "I just feel like it's more in touch with our youth. They care about our youth. They really get involved with the youth. I think it's cool to have programs like this for the youth to get involved."
This week, the group helped plant a community garden, and did various other projects to give back to the community.