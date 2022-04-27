Youth leaders announce almost $20,000 in grants to local student-led programs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A youth leadership council has announced grant money going to students throughout the Rockford area.
In Youth We Trust, the youth philanthropy program of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, has awarded almost $20,000 to seven youth-led projects in the Rockford area.
The grants are the second of two parts of the 2022 IYWT Youth Grants cycle, the other awards were given out in January.
The grant recipients include $500 to the Auburn High School Tennis Team's West Side Tennis Program, which aims to hold an hour-long tennis session twice a week for kids to stay active while making new friends and gaining new hobbies. The program plans to run through the middle of the summer.
$3,500 in grants will be going to the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford and their "Bring Your A Game" program, a violence prevention strategy trying to reduce violence and gang activity through a youth basketball league. The program hopes to bring kids some positivity as they go through tough times.
The Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois will also receive $3,500 in grants for a summer camp to get girls interested in science, technology, engineering, and math, known as STEM. The Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois will build a hi-tech space at Camp McCormick in Stillman Valley, featuring robotics, snap circuits, laser engravers, and more.
$1,500 will be going to K Cancer Softball aka K Cancer Baseball NFP for Meet and Greet Care Packages, going to the families involved in the program, which raises awareness for childhood cancer.
The grant program is also giving $3,500 to the Montessori Private Academy for their "Greener Future" project, planning to lessen their carbon footprint. The school plans to install and operate a crank-style composter, collect water in rain barrels, and grow fresh produce to give to the Anamcare Alzheimer's facility as well as families at the school.
$3,500 will be going to the "Media Works" program, which uses media and art to help kids start a podcast and discuss solutions to youth violence and substance abuse.
Grant money will also be going to Winnovation FIRST Robotics Team for 3D printers. $3,500 will be used for buying 3D printers to make parts and reduce costs as they build new robots every year.
The In Youth We Trust Council is made up of high-school students from across northern Illinois, engaging young people in community service and helping solve problems among youth.
Members of the In Youth We Trust Council will hold a grants reception at Midway Village on Thursday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate and honor the grant recipients.