Year four of Rebuild Illinois invests $31.4 million in 6 Rockford-area projects

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple Rockford-area projects are underway, entering the fourth year of Rebuild Illinois.
Rebuild Illinois is Governor JB Pritzker's bipartisan capital program.
The program invests $33.2 billion over six years to rebuild all modes of transportation in the state, from aviation to waterways.
Six Rockford projects, representing $31.4 million in investments, will improve mobility while also creating well-paying regional jobs. All are expected to be completed in 2022.
“With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois’ aging infrastructure,” said Gov. Pritzker.
“Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in the Rockford area and across the entire state.”
The six projects are:
- West State Street (Business U.S. 20)
Transforming West State Street from two to four lanes with new storm sewers, signals, sidewalks, and paths for both bicycles and pedestrians.
Project is expected to be completed by the end of September.
- East State Street (Business U.S. 20)
Resurfacing, installing curbs and gutter, sidewalks, signal modifications, and a lit bicycle and pedestrian path.
Project is expected to be completed by the end of June.
- U.S. 20
Final year of a two-year project to resurface 6.5 miles, including the on and off ramps at Montague and Meridian roads.
Project is expected to be completed in November.
- Illinois 251
Replacing the bridge deck and completing other repairs.
Project is expected to be completed in October.
- Illinois 251 (Second Street)
Repairing the retaining wall in the southbound lanes between Forest Hills Road and Spring Creek Road/Auburn Street.
Project is expected to be completed in September.
- Interstate 39/U.S. 51
Project will install a deck overlay on the two spans, one southbound and one northbound.
The project is expected to be completed in August.
“These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in the Rockford area and all across the state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.
“Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down.”
“High-quality infrastructure is critical to strong communities. We need reliable infrastructure to connect supply chains and efficiently move goods and services throughout our region, as well as connect our residents and visitors to our community’s greatest assets,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.
“We’re grateful to Gov. Pritzker for his ongoing commitment to projects that improve Rockford.”
Rebuild Illinois has improved 3,800 miles of highway, 370 bridges, and 550 additional safety improvements.
Visit the Rebuild Illinois website for more information.