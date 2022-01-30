Wrapping up the weekend with calm conditions. Cloudy and active weather week ahead.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunny skies and some high-level clouds lead to a quiet night and a milder week for the Stateline. Clouds continue throughout the week as does the chance to see some measurable snow.
Sunny Conditions:
Make sure you head outdoors and enjoy the sun today and tomorrow as the upcoming week from Tuesday to Thursday looks pretty gloomy.
Temperatures got to the mid 20s today and will drop to the low teens overnight tonight. There is a chance for some high-level clouds to stay overnight.
Monday starts chilly in the low to mid-teens before warming to almost the low to mid 30s! Quite the welcomed warm up as we have been below freezing for the past two weeks! Similar to Sunday, Monday starts sunny but then as the afternoon goes on increasing clouds will return.
Cloudiness Continues:
Monday night into Tuesday a warm front passes from the north into our area allowing for some mild temperatures and cloudy skies. Temperatures overnight Monday remains in the mid 20s thanks to the clouds.
Tuesday temperatures could reach the mid to upper 30s! However, a passing cold front in the afternoon to evening hours causes temperatures to drop back into the teens. Tuesday afternoon remains cloudy and there is a chance for some rain in the afternoon hours, as temperatures drop the rain will transition into snow.
Wintery Mid-Week:
There is a chance for some accumulating snow from Tuesday night until about Thursday night, however this system is still too far out, and models are not in agreement about where this system sets up, so amounts are still unknown. Keep with 13 Weather Authority throughout the week for updates!
The groundhog might have trouble seeing its shadow on Wednesday as it looks to be mostly cloudy. Which as the saying goes if the groundhog doesn't see his shadow spring will arrive early!
After this system passes, another arctic air mass settles into the Stateline for Friday. Sunny conditions return but provide little warmth as temperatures return to the low to mid-teens during the day and single digits to below zero overnight.